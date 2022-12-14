UP govt delegations invite overseas investments across sectors in state

Several countries have evinced interest in investing in sectors like defence manufacturing in and also participate in the Global Investors Summit to be held in February next year.

On Tuesday, various delegations of the UP government travelled to countries, including the US, Canada, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the UAE and Brazil, urging investors to invest in UP in various sectors, including infrastructure, defence and tourism, as per an official statement.

Several investors evinced interest in investing in defence manufacturing, among others, while two important MoUs (memorandums of understanding) were also signed by Western Sydney University, it said.

Besides, Agristo Belgium has expressed its intention to invest Rs 300 crore in the food sector of UP by 2023.

The Yogi Adityanath government has set a target of attracting of Rs 10 lakh crore in the state through Global Investors Summit to be held in February next year.

To achieve this goal, a team of state ministers and officials is inviting investors abroad through roadshows and one-to-one business meetings.

In Montreal, Canada, a delegation led by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh organised a roadshow and informed investors about the investment-friendly policies of the government.

The delegation discussed in with Export Development Canada (EDC), Quebec, Canada India Global Forum and Indo Canada Ottawa Business Chamber.

A delegation led by state technical education minister Ashish Patel organised a roadshow in South Korea, where Korean defence manufacturing units were encouraged to invest in the defence industrial corridor being built in the state.

A delegation led by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and former minister and MLA Siddharth Nath Singh reached Stratford, Connecticut, to visit the main plant of the US aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky.

A delegation led by Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh met Vice Chancellor Prof Barne Glover AO of Western Sydney University, Australia and other senior professors.

They discussed partnerships in various fields and two important MoUs were also signed during the meeting for common participation in water resource management and skill development and disaster management.

In Brazil, a delegation led by Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad held a meeting with the Brazilian defence industry and urged them to invest in the defence industrial corridor in .

Pathak said in a tweet that for the establishment of Defence Industrial Corridor in UP, there has been an effective and meaningful discussion on various topics with Brazilian defence expert General Brito, senior officers and industrialists.

