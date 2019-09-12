After Amazon, Uttar Pradesh govt to partner Flipkart and Alibaba

The Uttar Pradesh government will soon partner and under its flagship one district, one product scheme, days after partnering e-commerce giant Amazon for marketing of indigenous products.

While the draft for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with is ready, the document for tie-up with is in progress.

"We hope that MoUs with the two e-commerce companies would be signed with the next 1-2 months," MSME and export promotion Principal Secretary Navneet Sehgal said. “We are planning to give subsidy to ODOP units desiring to sell products over ecommerce, including reimbursing the onboarding charges of Rs 10,000 per unit,” he added.



He further informed nearly 350 ODOP units were onboard Amazon platform and they had collectively netted sales worth Rs 1.23 crore during 2018-19 financial year.



Earlier, the Yogi government had signed pacts with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) for enabling the MSMEs raise capital from the market. “So far, 4-5 companies have raised funds from the stock exchanges and we want to encourage more enterprises to follow suit,” Sehgal informed. “Over the last two years, we have allocated nearly Rs 500 crore for the ODOP scheme,” he said.