UPA fell back on loosening govt's grip on PSBs: Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, led the charge on several economic reforms unleashed in the Indian economy through the 1990s and during the UPA-I and II regimes. Both as finance secretary and in his role at Planning Commission, he had the ear of the Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh.

Ahluwalia spoke to Anjuli Bhargava on the areas he feels UPA did not meet up to the challenges, the progress made by the BJP and how social divisiveness can negate growth and development. Excerpts from a conversation: How would you rate the performance of UPA-I and ...