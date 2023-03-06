JUST IN
Upcoming retail trade policy to help brick and mortar traders: Centre

The Centre plans to come out with a retail trade policy which would provide more credit and better infrastructure to brick and mortar traders

Topics
Indian retail sector | Retail stores | government of India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Centre plans to come out with a retail trade policy which would provide more credit and better infrastructure to brick and mortar traders.

In addition to this, the government is also working on an e-commerce policy for online retailers.

This was informed by the Joint Secretary in the Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv, while addressing a conference on e-commerce on Monday.

The Centre wants to ensure proper coordination between e-commerce and retail traders, he informed.

Apart from the two schemes in the pipeline, DPIIT is also working on an insurance scheme for retail traders, the official said.

Sanjiv further informed that the retail trade policy will also ensure ease of doing business for traders.

--IANS

ans/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Indian retail sector

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 16:14 IST

