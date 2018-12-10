Urjit Patel exit: Cabinet secretary-led panel to find next RBI governor

The successor of Urjit Patel, who surprisingly resigned as RBI with immediate effect, will be found by a high-level panel headed by the

Once the panel finalises the name, it will be sent to the of the Cabinet headed by

According to sources, the will soon initiate the process for appointment of new RBI following the sudden resignation of Patel on Monday.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC) is headed by P K Sinha. Apart from him, the panel includes to the P K Mishra, who is a permanent nominee, and three other experts, among others.

As per the process, the panel will invite applications from eligible candidates and based on interactions with them will select the candidate.

The appointment would be made by the central on the recommendation of the FSRASC. It is noted that the FSRASC is free to identify and recommend any other person also, on the basis of merit, who has not applied for the post.

This process was followed for the selection of and IRDAI S C Khuntia.

As per the RBI Act, the central should have one and four deputy governors - two from within the ranks and one and another an to