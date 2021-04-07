US calls for duty on Indian wind energy equipment manufacturers

The International Trade Ad­ministration (ITA), under the United States department of co­mmerce, has recommended levying a countervailing duty against equipment manufacturers from India. The recent steps are a stark reminder of the Obama era battle in the World Trade Organization (WTO) between India and the United States to protect the latter’s local renewable energy industry.

With the Joe Biden-led Dem­ocrats now in office, the US clean energy lobby appears to be back in action.

A notice by the department of commerce said, “The dep­artment of commerce preliminarily determines that countervailable subsidies are being provided to producers and exporters of utility scale wind towers from India. The period of investigation is April 1, 2019, through March 31, 2020.”



In November last year, the US department of commerce published its initiation of the countervailing duty investigation of utility scale wind towers from India.

In February 2021, nine additional new subsidy allegations were filed and the department recommended initiating investigations on eight programmes under question.

Among the Indian government programmes under inv­est­igation are the priority sector lending programme, concessional Customs duty ex­emption certificate and the enhancement of competitiveness in the capital goods sector: technology acquisition fund programme. The incentives to industries under the Gujarat industrial policy are also subject to investigation.

The ITA said, “The merchandise covered by this in­vestigation consists of certain wind towers, whether or not tapered, and sections thereof. Certain wind towers support the nacelle and rotor blades in a wind turbine with a minimum rated electrical power generation capacity. This is in excess of 100 Kw and with a minimum height of 50 m measured from the base of the tower to the bottom of the nacelle when fully assembled.”



Vestas Wind Technology India is the only individually examined exporter/producer in this investigation. The dep­artment of commerce has preliminarily determined a subsidy of 3.74 per cent. It has estimated a rate of 397.16 per cent (subsidy) against Naiks Brass & Iron Works, Nordex India, Prom­mada Hindustan, Suzlon En­er­gy, Vinayaka Energy Tek, Wish Energy Solutions and Zeeco India based on the adverse facts available.

This aggressive posturing by the US government is similar to the stand taken during the previous stint of Demo­crats in the US. India had faced criticism at the WTO for its domestic content requi­rement clause in government tenders.

The US had then alleged that Indian tenders were discriminating against American businesses that wanted to participate in India’s solar energy deployment programmes. India had lost this case at the WTO in 2016.