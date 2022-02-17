US official discusses investment opportunities in Andamans with Lt Guv

-
ALSO READ
Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands
24 new cases push Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar to 7,848
41 new cases push Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar to 7,889
Covid-19 tally of Andamans rises to 8,397 with 108 fresh infections
-
United States Consul General at Chennai, Judith Ravin, has met Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd.) D K Joshi and discussed investment opportunities in the Union territory, a statement said.
She called on Joshi at Raj Nivas here on Wednesday.
The duo discussed mega infrastructural projects in the islands under the public-private-partnership mode, and potential investment opportunities in the tourism sector.
They also discussed ways to build partnerships with the Union territory administration and civil society groups in the archipelago, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU