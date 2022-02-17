US official discusses investment opportunities in Andamans with Lt Guv

Consul General at Chennai, Judith Ravin, has met Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd.) D K Joshi and discussed opportunities in the Union territory, a statement said.

She called on Joshi at Raj Nivas here on Wednesday.

The duo discussed mega infrastructural projects in the islands under the public-private-partnership mode, and potential opportunities in the tourism sector.

They also discussed ways to build partnerships with the Union territory administration and civil society groups in the archipelago, it added.

