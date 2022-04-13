USDA attache sees record-large India wheat harvest, exports in 2022-23

-
ALSO READ
Record wheat crop, high stocks to help India meet rising global demand
Weekly USDA wheat ratings rise in Kansas, drop in Oklahoma, Colorado
India targeting over 30-odd Russian-Ukrainian markets to ship local wheat
India to export 3-3.5 million tonnes of wheat in Apr-July: Food Secy
Russia-Ukraine crisis likely to impact UP's wheat procurement plan
-
(Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:
"India is heading for a record wheat harvest this marketing year (MY) thanks to highly favorable weather conditions in the major wheat growing areas. FAS New Delhi (Post) forecasts MY 2022/2023 (April-March) wheat production at a record 110 million metric tons (MMT) from 30.9 million hectares, and up from last year's record 109.6 MMT from 31.1 million hectares. With the Russo-Ukrainian war disrupting supply from the Black Sea, Indian wheat is primed for record exports. Post forecasts MY 2022/2023 wheat exports at 10 MMT (record) on continued competitive prices in the region and sufficient domestic supplies. MY 2022/2023 rice production is forecast at 125 MMT, from 46 million hectares planted area, with yields of 4.08 MT/hectare (rough rice)."
To read the full report, click: https://bit.ly/3rmAXdT
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU