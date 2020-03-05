Vivad se Vishwas scheme: I-T officials up in arms over CBDT diktat

The Income Tax Employees Federation and the Income Tax Gazetted Officers’ Association, which together constitute 97 per cent of the workforce in the department, said this is demoralising for the work force. “It is difficult to accept how the scheme’s success is being put on the shoulders of the field officers.”

Tax officials have threatened to go for a series of protests against the Central Board of Direct Taxes' (CBDT’s) demand of bringing 100 per cent disputed cases under the Vivad se Vishwas scheme and linking its success with the performance of the officials. The move comes after the direct tax body put out a directive, asking officials to bring all the disputed cases under the scheme, failing which they would be assessed adversely and their future posting made accordingly.