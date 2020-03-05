Vivad se Vishwas scheme: I-T officials up in arms over CBDT diktat

-
ALSO READ
Vivad se Vishwas scheme: 100% target or poor appraisal, taxmen told
'Vivad se Vishwas': MNCs will have to bring all disputed amount to India
I-T department approaches 5,627 entities to avail Vivad se Vishwas scheme
Vivad se Vishwas scheme: Revised tax Bill addresses fears over tax on loss
From vivad to samvad, to gain vishwas
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU