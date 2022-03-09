We should cross $40 billion export-mark this year: Textiles Secretary

-
ALSO READ
Goyal calls for reducing import dependence of textile machinery segment
Textiles Min to examine issue of stock restriction for jute exports: Goyal
Textile sector seeing a structural turnaround; here's how to play the theme
'India's textiles exports can touch $100 bn from current $40 bn in 5 years'
7 mega parks will attract substantial foreign investment: Textiles Secy
-
India's textiles exports are expected to cross USD 40 billion during the current fiscal, Textiles Secretary UB Singh said on Wednesday.
However, he said that if the maximum increase in exports would come from the shipment of cotton yarn, then "I am not too comfortable".
"We would not only touch USD 40 billion exports target, (but) we should be crossing the USD 40 billion mark this year as far as exports are concerned," Singh said.
He asked the industry to look at exports, whether the growth is coming through volumes or price increase.
"I would be happy if it comes through larger volumes," he said at a function.
The secretary said that some garment industry players have suggested banning the export of cotton yarn or raw cotton, but the government deliberately has not taken those decisions because it does not believe in interfering too much with the market forces.
On Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks, he expressed hope that 12 states would come forward for that.
Speaking at the function, Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh also said that the government has taken steps to promote the growth of man-made fibre.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU