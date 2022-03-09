Govt receives Rs 888 crore as dividend from NALCO, BPCL, MSTC

-
-
The government has received Rs 888 crore as dividend from three CPSEs, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.
"Government has respectively received about Rs 283 crore, Rs 575 crore and Rs 30 crore from NALCO, BPCL and MSTC as dividend tranches," Pandey tweeted.
During the current financial year so far, Rs 49,059 crore has been obtained through dividends from the central public sector enterprises.
The total mop-up includes Rs 1,982 crore from NTPC, Rs 1,939 crore from IOC, Rs 934 crore from NHPC, Rs 914 crore from GAIL and Rs 353 crore from Oil India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
