Wheat exports reach 3 mn tn; govt considering requests from other nations

-
ALSO READ
Record wheat crop, high stocks to help India meet rising global demand
Four ships waiting to berth at Kandla port to load wheat for exports
India to export 3-3.5 million tonnes of wheat in Apr-July: Food Secy
Wheat export: Madhya Pradesh stays one jump ahead of Punjab, Haryana
India's export ban fallout: International wheat prices hit record high
-
India has exported nearly 30 lakh tonnes of wheat this fiscal so far and is considering requests from some countries for the supply of the grain, the government said on Wednesday.
On plans to ban wheat flour (atta) export, Food Secretary Sudhansu Pandey said the government is monitoring the situation and would take steps at appropriate time.
Effective from May 13, the government suspended wheat export to ensure domestic availability and check price rise. However, the government had said it would allow wheat export to other nations on a case to case basis.
"Requests have come from several countries, they are under consideration," Joint Secretary in the Food Ministry, Partha S Das, told reporters.
Das, however, did not divulge the names of countries that have made requests for Indian wheat.
The official said some quantities have been approved for a few countries. For instance, 1.5 lakh tonnes of wheat has been exported to Bangladesh.
He said the country has exported a total of 29.70 lakh tonnes of wheat till June 14 of the current fiscal. Wheat flour (atta) exports were at 2.59 lakh tonnes in the same period.
On ration card portability under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme, the Secretary said it has been implemented across India now with Assam being the last state to implement the scheme.
He said the state governments and other union ministries have been asked to use the data of ONORC for framing right policies and programmes. The data can be used in other schemes like Ayushman Bharat, PM-KISAN, E-shram, among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU