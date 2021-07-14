Wholesale inflation eases to 12.07% in June despite spike in fuel price

-
ALSO READ
March WPI inflation at 8-yr high; economists see it in double digits in May
WPI inflation eases in sync with retail, but core spikes in December
High level of taxation widens divergence in diesel inflation in WPI, CPI
RBI monetary policy: Govt told to cut fuel taxes to ease inflation concerns
May retail inflation at 6-month high of 6.3% on higher food, fuel prices
-
India's wholesale inflation moderated to 12.07 per cent in June from a record high of 12.94 per cent in May amid a sustained rise in fuel and commodity prices, data released by the government on Wednesday showed.
Wholesale inflation came in at (-) 1.81 per cent in June 2020, due to the implementation of a stringent nationwide lockdown.
“The high rate of inflation in June 2021 is primarily due to low base effect and rise in prices of mineral oils viz. petrol, diesel (HSD), naphtha, ATF, furnace oil etc, and manufactured products like basic metal, food products, chemical products etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” an official statement said.
According to data released by the commerce and industry ministry, food prices fell to 3.1 per cent in June from 4.31 per cent in May. Fuel and power inflation stood at 31.44 per cent in June as compared to 37.61 per cent as petrol and diesel prices remained elevated. Price rise in manufacturing products that account for close to two-third of the index, remained almost flat at 10.88 per cent as compared to 10.83 per cent a month earlier.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU