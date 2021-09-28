Will change development scenario in J-K, Ladakh in next 2 years: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Gadkari reviews construction work of all-weather Zojila, Z-Morh tunnels
India holds world record for fastest road construction: Nitin Gadkari
From Z-Morh to Zojila tunnels, Ladakh to get a bit closer to Srinagar
Competition among auto cos address issue of vehicle scrapping sops: Gadkari
Zojila tunnel important for national security, says Anurag Singh Thakur
-
Over Rs one lakh crore is being spent only for tunnels in Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir and in the next two year the Centre will change the development scenario in the two Union territories, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.
The Union minister for road transport and highways inspected the eastern portal of the under-construction Zojila tunnel and said the work is being carried out on a war footing and the tunnel will be an economic corridor for Ladakh and Kashmir.
"Within two years, we will change the scenario of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. We will provide more infrastructure facilities within two years. Availability of funds is not a problem, we need cooperation for land acquisition and other works," he said.
The minister said the centre is spending more than Rs one lakh crore only for tunnels in Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir and in the next phase another project worth Rs one lakh crore would be sanctioned.
Earlier, Ladakh Lt Governor Radha Krishna Mathur and Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan along senior officers of local administration and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) received Gadkari on his arrival at the eastern portal of the Zojila tunnel.
Accompanied by the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, Gen V K Singh (retd), Gadkari inspected the pace of ongoing works of the tunnel.
"Zojila tunnel is supposed to be the longest tunnel in Asia and this is the first time that the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to start its work," Gadkari said.
He said the tunnel construction work at Zojila is very difficult.
Exuding confidence that the tunnel will be completed before the stipulated time, the minister said, "We can overcome all problems." Gadkari said efforts are being made to complete the work by end of 2023.
"When Ladakh and Kashmir get good roads, good tunnels, it will kickstart the socio-economic progress of this area. It is going to create employment," the Union statement said.
"We are going to create more employment potential for the local youth of Ladakh and Kashmir. We will give the highest priority for employment to local people. It is going to eradicate poverty. It would be a great socio-economic transformation," he said.
Gadkari said apart from financial audit, the performance of any project is very important. "People who are working fast and in a time-bound, result-oriented and corruption-free manner, we will give them a priority for allocating more work."
"But we need speed, quality and use of best technology. We do not want to compromise with the quality and also want to reduce the cost," the Union minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU