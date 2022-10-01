JUST IN
Windfall profit tax cut on domestic crude oil, diesel; scrapped for ATF
Will cover close to 80-90% of India with 5G in next two years: Vaishnaw
Economy seen as sweet spot world over; inflation at manageable level: FM
Retail prices of essential food items spike significantly in one year
No petrol, diesel in Delhi without PUC from October 25, says Gopal Rai
From being a consumer of tech, India to play role in developing it: PM Modi
Govt defers Rs 2/litre additional excise duty on petrol, diesel by a month
India slashes base import prices of crude, refined palm oil and gold
ATF price cut 4.5%, commercial LPG rates down Rs 25.5 per 19-kg cylinder
Adequate food stock to meet Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana requirements: Govt
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Will cover close to 80-90% of India with 5G in next two years: Vaishnaw
Business Standard

Windfall profit tax cut on domestic crude oil, diesel; scrapped for ATF

The government cut the windfall profit tax on locally-produced crude oil and diesel on Saturday, in line with a fall in international rates

Topics
Crude Oil | ATF

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

crude oil

The government cut the windfall profit tax on locally-produced crude oil and diesel on Saturday, in line with a fall in international rates, and scrapped the levy on the export of jet fuel with effect from October 2.

At the sixth fortnightly review, the government reduced the tax on domestically-produced crude oil to Rs 8,000 per tonne from Rs 10,500 per tonne.

The levy on the export of diesel was reduced to Rs 5 per litre from Rs 10 per litre.

The tax at the rate of Rs 5 a litre on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) exports was scrapped with effect from October 2, according to a finance ministry notification issued late Saturday night.

The reduction in the tax rates follows the easing of crude oil prices in international markets.

While private refiners Reliance Industries Limited and Rosneft-based Nayara Energy are the principal exporters of fuels like diesel and ATF, the windfall levy on domestic crude targets producers like state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Vedanta Limited.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy companies. But international oil prices have cooled since then, eroding the profit margins of both oil producers and refiners.

Export duties of Rs 6 per litre (USD 12 per barrel) were levied on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 a litre (USD 26 a barrel) on diesel.

A Rs 23,250 per tonne (USD 40 per barrel) windfall profit tax on domestic crude production was also levied.

The duties were partially adjusted in the previous five rounds on July 20, August 2, August 19, September 1 and September 16 and were removed for petrol.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Crude Oil

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 23:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.