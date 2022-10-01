JUST IN
Inflation at manageable level: FM Sitharaman after RBI hikes interest rate

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said inflation is at a manageable level.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said inflation is at a manageable level.

Her comments came a day after RBI hiked interest rate by 50 basis points to tame inflation.

"Inflation is at a manageable level," she said here.

On Friday, RBI retained its inflation projection for FY23 at 6.7 per cent amid geopolitical concerns triggered by Russia-Ukraine war, and expected inflation to be under control from January.

The central bank is mandated to keep retail inflation in a band of 2-6 per cent. Inflation has remained above RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent since January 2022.

Last month, inflation touched 7 per cent.

Speaking at the annual day function of regulator IBBI, Sitharaman, who is also the corporate affairs minister, said: "We are in an era of robust economic activities".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 19:50 IST

`
