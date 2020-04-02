Workers facing financial stress can withdraw 75% from EPF corpus: Know how

Finance Minister on March 26 announced Rs 1.7 trillion stimulus package to provide relief to the underprivileged, poor and migrant workers affected by a 21-day nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 crisis. Among several other benefits, the FM also announced amendment in the regulation to allow employees withdraw up to 75 per cent of their corpus as non-refundable advance, or three months' basic salary, whichever is less.

Now, the Organisation (EPFO) has started taking withdrawal requests, and has also issued a circular on the frequently asked questions.

Have a question? Here are the FAQs answered:

Who is eligible for the advance from EPF to fight Covid-19 Pandemic?

Any member of EPF Scheme, 1952 with UAN (Universal account number) employed in any establishment or factory covered under EPF & MP Act, 1952.

Under which provision of the EPF Scheme, 1952, a member is entitled for benefit?

That a new sub-para (3) has been inserted in Paragraph 68L of the EPF Scheme, 1952 through GSR No.225(E) published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary), Part II- Section 3-sub section (1) on 28.03.2020 to provide for benefit.

What is the new beneficial provision?

It is to provide for non-refundable advance from their EPF account to EPF members, employed in factory or establishment located in an area, which is declared to be affected by outbreak of epidemic or pandemic by the appropriate government.

How can I know whether establishment/factory in which I am employed is in an area declared to be affected by Covid-19 pandemic?

Since Covid-19 has been declared a Pandemic by the Appropriate Government for the entire country and therefore the employees working in establishments and factories across entire India, who are members of the EPF Scheme, 1952, are eligible.

Is EPF member required to produce any certificate or document for availing this advance?

No certificate or documents are to be submitted by a member or his/her employer for availing the benefit.

How much money can I get from my EPF account under this new provision to fight Covid-19 and do I have to refund it?

You can get non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to your credit in the EPF account, whichever is less.

Since withdrawal is non-refundable, there is no requirement to refund the amount.

Please illustrate the calculation of benefits

If the balance in member’s EPF account as on date is Rs 50,000 and monthly basic wage and dearness allowance is Rs 15,000

75% of balance of Rs 50000 is Rs 37,500 & amount of three months wage is Rs 45000.

So member is eligible to get Rs 37,500, the lesser of these two amounts.

How can I claim this amount? Do I need to submit claim form to Office?

Like claim for all other types of advances, the claim for this advance also can be filed online if your UAN is validated with Aadhaar and KYC of Bank account and a Mobile number is seeded with UAN.

Where and how can I file Online Claim?

Instructions for filing online advance claim is provided on the home page of website- www.epfindia.gov.in, under the tab “COVID-19” on top right hand corner.

The process is as given below:

a.Login to Member Interface of Unified Portal by clicking here

b.Go to Online Services>>Claim (Form-31,19,10C & 10D)

c.Enter last 4 digits of your Bank Account and verify

d.Click on “Proceed for Online Claim”

e.Select PF Advance (Form 31) from the drop down

f.Select purpose as “Outbreak of pandemic (COVID-19)” from the drop down

g.Enter amount required and Upload scanned copy of cheque and enter your address

h.Click on “Get Aadhaar OTP”

i.Enter the OTP received on Aadhaar linked mobile.

j.Claim is submitted

Can I file claim through my mobile phone?

Yes, from your mobile phone you can either login to the member interface by clicking here and following steps (a) to (j) as given above to file claim OR



Through UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) Mobile APP Home> EPFO> Employee Centric Services> Raise Claim> Login with your UAN and OTP received on your mobile number registered with UAN to file claim

Can an employee working in an exempted establishment get the advance to fight Covid-19 pandemic from PF Trust?

The “Terms and conditions of exemption” in Para 27AA of EPF Scheme, 1952, provides that any amendment to EPF Scheme, 1952, which is more beneficial to the employees becomes applicable to exempted establishments pending formal amendment of Trust Rules.

So, employee of an exempted establishment can withdraw from his PF account maintained with the PF Trust of the establishment by making application to the PF Trust