20% students not enrolling further, UP to check dropout rate in schools

Nearly 20 per cent students of government schools in Uttar Pradesh, who had passed Class 8, have not taken admission to Class 9 in 2021.

Nearly 36.8 lakh students -- 18.9 lakh boys and 17.9 lakh girls -- had passed Class 8 in the academic session 2019-20.

Only 29.6 lakh -- 16.2 lakh boys and 13.3 lakh girls -- have taken admission to the next class.

According to a report from the basic department, the transition rate of boys stood at 85.7 per cent while that of girls stood at 74.6 per cent.

Among 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, Sitapur with 48.6 per cent and Chikrakoot with 47.6 per cent saw the maximum number of students holding back or having dropped out of school after Class 8. Only 1.9 per cent and 3.9 per cent Class 8 pass students in Mainpuri and Firozabad, respectively, did not enrol in Class 9.

To improve the transition rate, the department has asked its officers to step up and take special measures for the academic session 2022-23 which begins from April 1.

Basic director, S.V.B. Singh has asked officers to ensure enrolment of all Class 8 pass students in Class 9. Teachers have been asked to visit homes of students who remain absent for 10 days in a month. Officers will also ensure that there is no school without a teacher or with just one teacher in any district.

In addition, officers have been asked to pay effective visits in schools and ensure regularity of students and teachers. Schools will have to ensure proper toilets and drinking water facilities. Block education officers, too, have been asked to pay regular visits to school to supervise teaching level.

