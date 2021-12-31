LIC, GIC Re and New India systemically important insurers: Irdai

-
ALSO READ
IPO hard sell: LIC boasts Rs 37-trillion AUM before overseas investors
Gradual tweaks to LIC surplus payouts likely; Finmin exploring a glide path
LIC agents to steer awareness campaign for retail investors ahead of IPO
Govt aims big for LIC IPO, inspired by Zomato; eyes Rs 10 trn valuation
16 merchant banks in fray for lead managers to LIC IPO, govt may choose 10
-
Insurance regulator Irdai on Thursday said the state-owned LIC, GIC Re and New India continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Insurers (D-SIIs) for 2021-22.
D-SIIs refer to insurers of such size, market importance and domestic and global inter connectedness, whose distress or failure would cause a significant dislocation in the domestic financial system.
"LIC, GIC Re and New India continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Insurers (D-SIIs), as in the 2020-21 list of D-SIIs," Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said in a release.
Life Insurance Corporation of India; General Insurance Corporation of India; and New India Assurance Co. Ltd, are in the list of D-SIIs for the year 2021-22, it said.
It said D-SIIs are perceived as insurers that are too big or too important to fail' (TBTF). This perception and the perceived expectation of government support may amplify risk taking, reduce market discipline, create competitive distortions, and increase the possibility of distress in future.
"These considerations require that D-SIIs should be subjected to additional regulatory measures to deal with the systemic risks and moral hazard issues," Irdai said.
The regulator further said given the nature of their operations and the systemic importance of the D-SIIs, the three insurers "have to carry forward their efforts" to raise the level of corporate governance, and identify all relevant risks and promote a sound risk management framework and culture.
D-SIIs are being subjected to enhanced regulatory supervision, Irdai added.
The continued functioning of D-SIIs is critical for the uninterrupted availability of insurance services to the national economy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU