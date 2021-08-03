CBSE class 10 results declared: Over 57,000 students score above 95%

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) announced on Tuesday.

"The results have been announced at 12 noon today," a senior official said.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19. The result has been announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.



Over 57,000 students have scored above 95 per cent and over 200,000 scorers were between 90 & 95 per cent.





