Delhi University to start registration process for UG programmes on Aug 2

The will start the registration process of the 65,000 seats for undergraduate courses at its colleges on August 2 and is likely to announce the first cut-off list between September 7 and 10, acting vice chancellor P C Joshi announced on Saturday.

The registration process for 20,000 postgraduate (PG) seats and for the Entrance Test (DUET) courses will begin on July 26, he said.

The last date for registration of PG programmes is August 21 and for UG programmes is August 31.

"To make the admission process hassle-free, a dedicated portal for admissions will be launched soon. This will facilitate students to fill the forms, pay fee and check all details without any problem from the comfort of their home," the VC said.

University officials present at the press conference said admission for the sports quota will be done on the basis of certificates like last year.

"We have had an intensive meeting of our committee and have now come up with the dates for admission for this academic session," the VC said.

The admission process will be completely online like last year, he added.

Joshi said the registration process for MPhil and PhD will also begin on July 26 and the last date will be August 21.

"The admission to undergraduate courses will be merit-based, like previous year. There will be no change in the eligibility criteria for the candidates," he said.

Like last year, the admission process will be completely online this year too and efforts will be made to make it smooth, he said.

The varsity has also decided that there will be no change in the registration fees for merit-based and entrance-based admissions.

The varsity said the first cut off will be released in the first week of September and academic session will begin latest by the second week of October.

"We are hoping to release first cut-off list between September 7 and 10. Admission process is likely to be completed in September. We are anticipating the start of the new academic session from October 1 but if the process takes more time, then we are planning to start it latest by October 18 this year," Rajiv Gupta, chairperson Admissions, who was also present in the press conference, said.

Last year Delhi University's academic session started on October 18.

University's cut-off had been soaring for past few years for UG courses. Last year cut-offs has gone as high as 100 per cent for some colleges.

Last year Lady Sri Ram College for Commerce had released its cut off-list at 100 per cent for some honours UG courses.

The board exams were cancelled this year due to Covid and the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) had said it will be adopting 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

"We have faith in the marking system of the CBSE and we will honour it. We are constantly in touch with our colleges regarding modalities of cut-offs. A calendar regarding release of cut-off dates will also be issued soon," Gupta said.

