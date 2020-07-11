All Delhi state university exams, including DU finals cancelled: Delhi govt

JUST IN
In light of the major disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams

In light of the major disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

The Delhi government has asked all the state universities to grade students according to their previous academic record.

No point taking exam of a semester that has not been taught, said Sisodia.
First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 13:14 IST

