All Delhi state university exams, including DU finals cancelled: Delhi govt

In light of the major disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.
All Delhi state university exams cancelled: All you need to know
The Delhi government has asked all the state universities to grade students according to their previous academic record.
No point taking exam of a semester that has not been taught, said Sisodia.
In light of the major disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams https://t.co/g4SFLqaBQK— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 11, 2020