AP EAMCET 2019 results likely to be declared today: Steps to download score

AP EAMCET 2019 results

AP EAMCET Results 2019 | The wait is finally over for candidates who appeared for AP EAMCET exams. The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to declare AP EAMCET 2019 Results today or during this week. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test AP EAMCET 2019 results were scheduled to be declared on May 18. Now, AP EAMCET Results 2019 will be announced today.

Steps to check the AP EAMCET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website — sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the box that says 'Result'

Step 3: Enter your registration number and hall ticket number to log-in

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future reference

About AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 06:58 IST

