Bihar Board 10th paper 2021 leaked: BSEB to re-conduct Social Science exam

Bihar Board 10th exam 2021: Social Science paper was leaked on Friday, following which, BSEB has cancelled the examination held in the first shift. The Social Science exam will be conducted again on March 8 for students who appeared in the first shift. As many as 846,504 students appeared in the first shift of Bihar 10th board exam 2021.
The incident came to light when the BSEB was informed about a photo of the question paper of the first shift exam being circulated on WhatsApp just before the commencement of the exam in Bihar's Jamui district.
The BSEB said in a statement that it was found in the investigation that the question paper was leaked through WhatsApp by a contractual staff of the Jhajha branch of the State Bank of India (SBI). An FIR regarding the paper leak has been lodged. The police have arrested a contractual employee named Vikas Kumar who allegedly opened the reserved question paper and sent its photo on WhatsApp. Police have also arrested two employees of the SBI Bank - Shashikant Chaudhary and Ajit Kumar who were found involved in the paper leak incident.
About Bihar Board 10th exam 2021
The Bihar School Examination Board commenced BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2021 on Wednesday at various examination centres across the state. A total of 1.68 million candidates have registered to appear for class 10 exam. As per Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the boys enrollment this year is 846,663 while 837,803 girl students have registered.
