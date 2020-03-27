CA exam 2020 postponed over coronavirus: Know important ICAI announcement

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) announced that it was postponing all the examination in view of the pandemic. As per the notification, the said, "In view of the ongoing spurt of the Covid-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well-being of students, the chartered accountant examinations initially scheduled from 2 May to 18 May, 2020, shall now be conducted from 19 June to 4 July, 2020.” Candidates can click here to read the notification.

The postponed exams include foundation paper 1, final paper 5, intermediate course under old and new scheme, IRM paper 1, INTT AT and DISA ET exams.

Here's the revised schedule of CA exams, 2020

CA Foundation exam (under new schedule)

June 27, 29, July 1, July 3

Intermediate (IPC) exam 2020 (under old scheme)

Group-I: June 20, 22, 24 & 26

Group-II: June 26, 28 and July 2

Intermediate exam 2020 (under new scheme)

Group-I: June 20, 22, 24, 26

Group-II: June 28, 30; July 2, 4 2020

CA Final exam 2020 (under old scheme)

Group –I: June 19, 21, 23, 25

Group -II: June 27, 29; July 1, 3

CA Final exam 2020 (under new scheme)

Group -I: June 19, 21, 23, 25

Group -II: June 27, 29; July 1, 3

ITL & WTO, Part 1 exam 2020

Group A: June 20, 22

Group B: June 24, 26

International Taxation exam 2020

June 27, 29

CA exam 2020 timetable





About ICAI:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.

The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.