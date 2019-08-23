CA Inter result 2019 to be out soon on icaiexam.icai.org: Know details

CA Intermediate result 2019: Integrated Professional Competency Course or IPCC Result 2019 for the CA May-June 2019 examinations is likely to be declared today (August 23) or tomorrow (August 24). In a notification, the said that the CA IPCC Old Course and CA IPCC New course result would be announced simultaneously on August 23 or on August 24. The official notification can be seen on icaiexam. org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Along with the results, the institute will also release the All India Merit List (up to 50th Rank).

CA result 2019; Steps to check CA Intermediate result 2019

— Visit one of the official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

— Click on 'CA IPCC Old Course, CA IPCC New course result 2019' link

— Type in your roll number, DoB other details

— Click on 'submit'

— CA IPCC Old Course, CA IPCC New course result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. — Download it for future reference.

Candidates who had registered their email id on the official website will also get their results via mail.

Check CA Intermediate result 2019 via SMS by sending a message to: 58888

Intermediate Examination (New Course): CAIPCNEW (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate)

Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course): CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate.

About ICAI:

The Institute of of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.

The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

Earlier this month, ICAI had released the CA Final and CA Foundation results 2019.