CBSE announces board exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 beginning May 4

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Tuesday the schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exams which will begin on May 4.
As per the datesheet, the exams for class 10 will conclude on June 7, while those for class 12 will conclude on June 10.
Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.
The board exams last year had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.
