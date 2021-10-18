CBSE announces date sheet for first term of class 10 and 12 board exams

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Term 1 date sheet to be released today: Know about 10th, 12th exams
CBSE Class 12 results out: Check marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in
Goa Board's Class X exams cancelled, Class XII decision in 2 days
CBSE board exams 2022: 1st and 2nd term exam scheme explained in detail
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
-
The first term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from December 1, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Monday.
According to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the announced date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately.
The exams for minor subjects for classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16 respectively.
Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CBSE had last week said that the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December.
The board had said the exams will be objective and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am in view of the winter season.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor