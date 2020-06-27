Explained in pics: How CBSE will award marks to Class 10, Class 12 students

The context
Earlier this month, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a notification for conducting remaining examinations of class 10 (only for the northeast district of Delhi) and class 12 (All India) students from July 1 to July 15.
Later, the Supreme Court received petitions from group of parents seeking relief, including scrapping of remaining exams of Class 12 scheduled from July 1-15, in view of increasing Covid-19 cases. Similar relief was sought by the ICSE Board also.
SC move
As a result, on Friday, a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna permitted the CBSE to issue a notification for the cancellation of the examinations and gave a go-ahead to its scheme to award marks to students for the cancelled papers.
Evaluation criteria
As per the plan, results of class 10 and 12 students, who have completed all their exams, will be declared based on their performance in the exams.
"For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj explained.
"For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," he added.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, said that the assessment scheme will consider marks achieved by students in last three papers of board exams.
The result date
Both CBSE and ICSE told the top court that the results of the class 10 and 12 board exams can be declared by mid of July.
"Results based upon the assessment scheme will be declared by July 15 so candidates can apply and seek admissions in higher educational institutions in India or abroad," Bhardwaj said.
Any alternative?
Class 10 students will not get a chance to appear for improvement exams and their score as declared by the board will be treated as final.
However, the board will conduct exams for class 12 at a later stage when the situation is conducive and students who are unhappy with their score will have an option to appear for them.
The CISCE — the board that conducts the ICSE and the ISC exams informed it would adopt the CBSE model with slight variations. It said it too would offer optional exams to its Class 12 students at a later date, and might also consider this option for Class 10 students.