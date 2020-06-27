Explained in pics: How CBSE will award marks to Class 10, Class 12 students

As per the plan, results of class 10 and 12 students, who have completed all their exams, will be declared based on their performance in the exams.



"For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj explained.



"For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," he added.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, said that the assessment scheme will consider marks achieved by students in last three papers of board exams.