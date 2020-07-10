CBSE result 2020 date for 10th, 12th board exams not announced yet

-
-
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday clarified that it has not yet announced the result dates for Class X and Class XII board exams and said a fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration.
"A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class XII and Class X Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates," the CBSE said in a statement.
A fake release, which surfaced on social media today stated that while Class XII results will be announced on July 11 and Class X results will be out on July 13. It had also provided three website URLs where students can view their results.
#FakeNewsAlert #cbseforstudents #students pic.twitter.com/9Jaf5Mch2u— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 9, 2020
On June 25, the Central government had submitted before the Supreme Court that the remaining Class X and XII CBSE exams, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been cancelled.