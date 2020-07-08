CBSE syllabus reduced: List of chapters deleted for classes 9 to 12

-
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced up to 30 per cent of the syllabus for the 2020-21 academic session for classes 9 to 12. The idea is to reduce the course load for studens in the wake of the global coronavirus crisis.
According to the updated curriculum, the chapters deleted from the Class 10 syllabus are those dealing with democracy and diversity, gender, religion and caste, popular struggles and movement and challenges to democracy.
For Class 11, the deleted portions include the chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, secularism and growth of local governments in India.
Similarly, Class 12 students will not be required to study the chapters on India's relations with its neighbours -- Pakistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the changing nature of India's economic development, social movements in India and demonetisation, among others.
List of what has been deleted from the CBSE syllabus
CBSE Class 9
Deleted English Language and Literature syllabus for class 9
Grammar
• Use of Passive Voice
• Clauses: Noun, Adverb Clauses of condition and time, Relative
• Prepositions
Writing
• Letter on a situation
• Descriptive Paragraph on a place/event
Literature
BEEHIVE
1. The Lake Isle of Innisfree
2. The Snake & The Mirror
3. The Duck & The Kangaroo
4. Kathmandu
5. A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal
MOMENTS
1. Ishwaran the Storyteller
2. The Accidental Tourist
Deleted Social studies syllabus for CBSE class 9
UNIT 1: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD – I (HISTORY)
Forest Society and Colonialism
Pastoralists in the Modern World
UNIT 2: CONTEMPORARY INDIA – 1 (GEOGRAPHY)
Chapter 3: Drainage Complete Chapter except for Map items which will be assessed in the Examination
Chapter 6: Population Complete Chapter
UNIT 3: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS – I (POLITICAL SCIENCE)
Chapter 2: Constitutional Design Democratic Constitution in South Africa (Only)
Chapter 5: Democratic Rights Complete Chapter
UNIT 4: ECONOMICS
Chapter 4: Food Security in India Complete Chapter
CBSE Class 10
Recommended portion for deletion in Social studies syllabus for CBSE class 10
UNIT 1: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD –II (HISTORY)
Section 2 : Livelihoods, Economies and Societies: The chosen Chapter to be assessed in the Periodic Tests and not in Board Examination.
Section 3: Everyday Life, Culture and Politics; Chapter 5: Print Culture and the Modern World
UNIT 2: CONTEMPORARY INDIA – II (GEOGRAPHY)
Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Complete Chapter
Chapter 3: Water Resources Complete Chapter except for Map Items which will be assessed in the Examination
Chapter 5: Mineral and Energy Resources Complete Chapter except for Map Items which will be assessed in the Examination
UNIT 3: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS –II (POLITICAL SCIENCE)
Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity Complete Chapter
Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste Complete Chapter
Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements Complete Chapter
Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy Complete Chapter
CBSE Class 11
Deleted Economics syllabus for class 11
Part A: Statistics for Economics
Unit 3: Statistical Tools and Interpretation: Measures of Dispersion - (range, quartile deviation, mean deviation and); (co-efficient of range, co-efficient of quartile-deviation, coefficient of mean deviation,
Correlation –Spearman's rank correlation.
Index Numbers - index of industrial production
Part B: Introductory Microeconomics
Unit 4: Introduction concepts of production possibility frontier
Unit 6: Producer Behaviour and Supply: Producer's equilibrium-meaning and its conditions in terms of marginal revenue-marginal cost.
Unit 7: Forms of Market and Price Determination under Perfect Competition with simple applications: Other Market Forms - monopoly, monopolistic competition - their meaning and features.
Deleted English Elective syllabus for class 11
WRITING REPORT WRITING
LITERATURE GLORY OF TWILIGHT
LITERATURE THE LUNCHEON
LITERATURE FOR ELKANA
LITERATURE REFUGEE BLUES
LITERATURE FELLING OF THE BANYAN TREE
LITERATURE AJAMIL AND THE TIGERS
Deleted History syllabus for class 11
THEMES IN WORLD HISTORY
Early Societies (Theme-1): Complete Chapter
Nomadic Empires (Theme-5): Complete Chapter
Confrontation of Cultures (Theme-8): Complete Chapter
Deleted Political Science syllabus for class 11
Book I: Indian Constitution at Work
TOPICS
Federalism (Completely Deleted)
Local Governments
These topics are deleted from this unit: Why do we need Local Governments?; Growth of Local Government in India
Book II: Political Theory
Citizenship (Completely Deleted)
Nationalism (Completely Deleted)
Secularism (Completely Deleted)
CBSE Class 12
Deleted Economics syllabus for class 12
Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics
Unit 2: Money and Banking: Control of Credit through Bank Rate, CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement
Unit 5: Balance of Payments: Balance of payments deficit-meaning; Determination of exchange rate in a free market
Part B: Indian Economic Development
Current challenges facing Indian Economy: Growth of Education Sector in India; alternative farming - organic farming; Infrastructure: Energy
Deleted English Elective syllabus for class 12
Literature-Short Story
1. Tomorrow
2. One cm.
Literature- Poetry
1. Blood
Literature - Non Fiction
1. Science Fiction
2. Argumentative Indian
Literature - Drama
1. Broken Images
Deleted History syllabus for CBSE class 12
Through the Eyes of Travellers (Theme-5) Part-II: Complete Chapter
Peasants, Zamindars And the State: Part-II - Complete Chapter
Colonialism and The Countryside: Part-III --- A Revolt in The Countryside -The Bombay Deccan (Uniit-3), The Deccan Riots
Colonial Cities: Part-III - Complete Chapter
Understanding Partition: Part-III --- Complete Chapter
Deleted Political Science syllabus for class 12
Book I: Contemporary World Politics
Security in the Contemporary World (Completely Deleted)
Environment and Natural Resources (Completely Deleted)
Book II: Politics in India since Independence
Planned Development
These topics are deleted from this unit:
Changing nature of India’s economic development
Planning Commission and Five-year Plans
India’s Foreign Policy
These topics are deleted from this unit:
India’s Relations with its Neighbour’s: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.
Social and New Social Movements in India (Completely Deleted)
15 Regional Aspirations (Completely Deleted)
Here's what the HRD ministry has to say on the reduced CBSE syllabus
According to Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry officials, the syllabus has been rationalised to reduce the burden on students but the core concepts have been retained.
"The loss of instructional time for a proportionate reduction in the curriculum load for exams was assessed. Accordingly, the course committee of the board had initiated the work on the reduced syllabus. Suggestions were invited from various stakeholders.
"Heads of schools and teachers have been advised by the board to ensure that the topics that have been reduced are explained to the students to the extent required. However, the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for the internal assessment and the year-end board examination," a senior CBSE official said.