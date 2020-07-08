CBSE syllabus reduced: List of chapters deleted for classes 9 to 12

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has reduced up to 30 per cent of the syllabus for the 2020-21 academic session for classes 9 to 12. The idea is to reduce the course load for studens in the wake of the global crisis.

According to the updated curriculum, the chapters deleted from the Class 10 syllabus are those dealing with democracy and diversity, gender, religion and caste, popular struggles and movement and challenges to democracy.

For Class 11, the deleted portions include the chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, secularism and growth of local governments in India.

Similarly, Class 12 students will not be required to study the chapters on India's relations with its neighbours -- Pakistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the changing nature of India's economic development, social movements in India and demonetisation, among others.

List of what has been deleted from the syllabus

Class 9

Deleted English Language and Literature syllabus for class 9

Grammar



• Use of Passive Voice

• Clauses: Noun, Adverb Clauses of condition and time, Relative

• Prepositions



Writing



• Letter on a situation

• Descriptive Paragraph on a place/event

Literature

BEEHIVE

1. The Lake Isle of Innisfree

2. The Snake & The Mirror

3. The Duck & The Kangaroo

4. Kathmandu

5. A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal

MOMENTS



1. Ishwaran the Storyteller

2. The Accidental Tourist

Deleted Social studies syllabus for class 9

UNIT 1: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD – I (HISTORY)

Forest Society and Colonialism

Pastoralists in the Modern World

UNIT 2: CONTEMPORARY INDIA – 1 (GEOGRAPHY)

Chapter 3: Drainage Complete Chapter except for Map items which will be assessed in the Examination

Chapter 6: Population Complete Chapter

UNIT 3: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS – I (POLITICAL SCIENCE)

Chapter 2: Constitutional Design Democratic Constitution in South Africa (Only)

Chapter 5: Democratic Rights Complete Chapter

UNIT 4: ECONOMICS

Chapter 4: Food Security in India Complete Chapter

CBSE Class 10

Recommended portion for deletion in Social studies syllabus for CBSE class 10

UNIT 1: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD –II (HISTORY)

Section 2 : Livelihoods, Economies and Societies: The chosen Chapter to be assessed in the Periodic Tests and not in Board Examination.

Section 3: Everyday Life, Culture and Politics; Chapter 5: Print Culture and the Modern World

UNIT 2: CONTEMPORARY INDIA – II (GEOGRAPHY)

Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Complete Chapter

Chapter 3: Water Resources Complete Chapter except for Map Items which will be assessed in the Examination

Chapter 5: Mineral and Energy Resources Complete Chapter except for Map Items which will be assessed in the Examination

UNIT 3: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS –II (POLITICAL SCIENCE)

Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity Complete Chapter

Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste Complete Chapter

Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements Complete Chapter

Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy Complete Chapter

CBSE Class 11

Deleted Economics syllabus for class 11

Part A: Statistics for Economics

Unit 3: Statistical Tools and Interpretation: Measures of Dispersion - (range, quartile deviation, mean deviation and); (co-efficient of range, co-efficient of quartile-deviation, coefficient of mean deviation,

Correlation –Spearman's rank correlation.

Index Numbers - index of industrial production

Part B: Introductory Microeconomics

Unit 4: Introduction concepts of production possibility frontier

Unit 6: Producer Behaviour and Supply: Producer's equilibrium-meaning and its conditions in terms of marginal revenue-marginal cost.

Unit 7: Forms of Market and Price Determination under Perfect Competition with simple applications: Other Market Forms - monopoly, monopolistic competition - their meaning and features.

Deleted English Elective syllabus for class 11

WRITING REPORT WRITING

LITERATURE GLORY OF TWILIGHT

LITERATURE THE LUNCHEON

LITERATURE FOR ELKANA

LITERATURE REFUGEE BLUES

LITERATURE FELLING OF THE BANYAN TREE

LITERATURE AJAMIL AND THE TIGERS

Deleted History syllabus for class 11

THEMES IN WORLD HISTORY

Early Societies (Theme-1): Complete Chapter

Nomadic Empires (Theme-5): Complete Chapter

Confrontation of Cultures (Theme-8): Complete Chapter

Deleted Political Science syllabus for class 11

Book I: Indian Constitution at Work

TOPICS

Federalism (Completely Deleted)

Local Governments

These topics are deleted from this unit: Why do we need Local Governments?; Growth of Local Government in India

Book II: Political Theory

Citizenship (Completely Deleted)

Nationalism (Completely Deleted)

Secularism (Completely Deleted)

CBSE Class 12

Deleted Economics syllabus for class 12

Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics

Unit 2: Money and Banking: Control of Credit through Bank Rate, CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement

Unit 5: Balance of Payments: Balance of payments deficit-meaning; Determination of exchange rate in a free market

Part B: Indian Economic Development

Current challenges facing Indian Economy: Growth of Sector in India; alternative farming - organic farming; Infrastructure: Energy

Deleted English Elective syllabus for class 12



Literature-Short Story

1. Tomorrow

2. One cm.

Literature- Poetry

1. Blood

Literature - Non Fiction

1. Science Fiction

2. Argumentative Indian

Literature - Drama

1. Broken Images

Deleted History syllabus for CBSE class 12

Through the Eyes of Travellers (Theme-5) Part-II: Complete Chapter

Peasants, Zamindars And the State: Part-II - Complete Chapter

Colonialism and The Countryside: Part-III --- A Revolt in The Countryside -The Bombay Deccan (Uniit-3), The Deccan Riots

Colonial Cities: Part-III - Complete Chapter

Understanding Partition: Part-III --- Complete Chapter

Deleted Political Science syllabus for class 12

Book I: Contemporary World Politics

Security in the Contemporary World (Completely Deleted)

Environment and Natural Resources (Completely Deleted)

Book II: Politics in India since Independence

Planned Development

These topics are deleted from this unit:

Changing nature of India’s economic development

Planning Commission and Five-year Plans

India’s Foreign Policy

These topics are deleted from this unit:

India’s Relations with its Neighbour’s: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

Social and New Social Movements in India (Completely Deleted)

15 Regional Aspirations (Completely Deleted)

Here's what the HRD ministry has to say on the reduced CBSE syllabus

According to Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry officials, the syllabus has been rationalised to reduce the burden on students but the core concepts have been retained.

"The loss of instructional time for a proportionate reduction in the curriculum load for exams was assessed. Accordingly, the course committee of the board had initiated the work on the reduced syllabus. Suggestions were invited from various stakeholders.

"Heads of schools and teachers have been advised by the board to ensure that the topics that have been reduced are explained to the students to the extent required. However, the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for the internal assessment and the year-end board examination," a senior CBSE official said.