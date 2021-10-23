CISCE to conduct board exams in offline mode, announces revised date sheet

-

The first term board exams for class 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on Saturday.
The council also released a revised date sheet according to which the ICSE exams for class 10 will begin from November 29 and for class 12 (ISC) from November 12.
The exams will conclude on December 16 and 20 respectively.
The CISCE had last week announced the postponement of first term exams citing reasons "beyond its control". Earlier, the class 10 and 12 exams were scheduled to begin from November 15 and 16 respectively.
"The CISCE has been in receipt of numerous mails from heads of schools, parents and students who had expressed their difficulties and apprehensions if first semester exam were to be conducted online," said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive, CISCE.
Arathoon said the major reasons cited by students and parents for not conducting online exams were non-avaliblity of devices, irregular power supply and network and bandwidth problems.
"After much deliberations, we decided that the exams will be conducted in offline mode in their respective schools. Detailed guidelines will be announce shortly," he added.
