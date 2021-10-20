Modi to inaugurate Vishram Sadan at NCI in AIIMS' Jhajjar campus

Prime Minister on Thursday will virtually inaugurate the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in the Jhajjar campus of AIIMS-Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The 806-bedded Vishram Sadan has been constructed by Infosys Foundation, as a part of the Corporate Social Responsibility, to provide air conditioned accommodation facilities to the attendants of cancer patients.

The Vishram Sadan, located in close proximity to the hospital and OPD Blocks of NCI, has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 93 crore.

The NCI in Jhajjar (Haryana), is an integral part of AIIMS, New Delhi, and is dedicated towards cancer care.

This is the second campus of the Delhi.

The NCI in Jhajjar has 710 patient care beds dedicated to cancer prevention, treatment, research and

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy, will also be present on the occasion.

