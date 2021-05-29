Class 10 UP board exams scrapped, 90-min test for class 12 in July proposed

-
The UP Secondary Education Council on Saturday cancelled board examinations for class 10 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and proposed to take a 90-minute test of each subject for class 12 in the second week of July, if possible.
The detailed examinations scheduled for class 12 board examinations will be announced soon, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.
In an official statement, he said the council's decision to cancel class 10 examinations would benefit over 29.94 lakh students, allowing their promotion to the next class.
Owing to the importance of class 12 examination in a student's future, it has been proposed to be held from the second week of July, if circumstances allow, the said.
The UPSEC's decision is in line with the Central Board of Secondary Education, which too has cancelled the class 10 examination all over the country and abroad and at present, is mulling over the desirability and feasibility of holding class 12 exams.
"Owing to the extraordinary circumstances triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the larger interest of students besides the general interest of the public, the UP government has decided to cancel the class 10 board examinations conducted by the UP Secondary Education Council," Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, said.
"This will benefit as many as 29,94,312 students (of class 10th)," he added.
About the class 12 examinations, he further said, "Keeping in mind the future of students and the importance of class 12 marks for them, the examinations have been proposed for the second week of July if circumstances are conducive."
The examinations will be held adhering to all COVID-19 norms and social distancing, Sharma said, adding that a detailed timetable for class 12 examinations will be put out soon.
"As in the past, this year also, the examinations will be held in 15 working days," the minister said.
Elaborating on the nature of the class 12 examination, he added, "The duration will be of one-and-half hours and the students will have the freedom to answer any three questions out of 10."
"To maintain social distance among students, the number of examination centres have been increased," the minister said, adding a total of 26,10,316 students have registered themselves for the class 12 board examination in Uttar Pradesh.
Sharma, in the statement, also said it has been decided that all students of classes six, seven, eight, nine and 11 will be promoted to the next class.
