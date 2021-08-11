CBSE announces schedule of offline improvement exams for class 10, 12

-
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the schedule of the offline improvement or compartment examinations for class 10 and 12 students and also for those enrolled with the board under the private category.
While exams of class 10 students will be conducted between August 25 and September 8, those for class 12 students will be held between August 25 and September 16.
The exams for regular candidates were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19 and their results were announced following an alternative assessment scheme.
However, this could not be implemented for private students due to the unavailability of internal exam performances.
"Among those who are eligible to appear for these exams are students who are placed under compartment; failed one or two subjects; who are not satisfied with their marks given through alternate assessment scheme; whose result could not be prepared on the basis of criteria, and those who failed in their 'sixth subject'. Besides, exams will be conducted for those enrolled under private and patrachar categories, and those who were placed under compartment category in 2019 and 2020," a senior board official said.
"CBSE will be holding examinations at the designated centres in the country and abroad. Centres will be fixed keeping in view the Covid protocols and students will also be required to follow the same strictly. In each centre, a smaller number of candidates will be allotted to implement social distancing norms strictly," the official added.
The board will conduct examinations in 19 subjects for class 12 and 10 subjects for class 10.
The CBSE has clarified that candidates who are already registered with the board will be able to appear in these exams and no fresh applications will be accepted.
