Delhi govt to introduce virtual model of education; CM says dream project'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday announced the government's plans to introduce a first-of-its-kind virtual model of education.
The initiative is an outcome of education going online over the last year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
Sisodia, who presented the budget for the year, said the unique experiment would make education accessible to students in any part of the country, or even globe.
The Delhi government has decided to introduce a new category of schools in Delhi, the Virtual Delhi Model School, that is, a school that will not have four walls or a building, but there would be children, teachers, learning, examinations and assessments, and studies shall be completed.
It will be a unique experiment in itself, and will probably be the first virtual school in the world. Work has already begun on the design of this school and it will be my endeavour to ensure that this school is ready and functional by the next session, he said.
Based on the principle of anywhere living, anytime learning, anytime testing, the minister said, the virtual schools will help benefit students residing in any part of the country to learn under Delhi's education model.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it a dream project.
"We want to create the world's first virtual Delhi Model School. It is a dream project that has been presented in this budget, a classroom without walls, he said.
Talking further about the project, Sisodia said the pandemic has taught us to make the best use of right technology under distress, especially in the field of education.
The launch of the virtual model of education is an outcome of education going online over the last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our teachers made online teaching-learning a reality, without any prior training. We have to carry forward the lessons we are a witness of the extent to which education is possible with the help of technology, he added.
