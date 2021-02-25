Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's security cover reduced: Report

Sources in the Delhi government alleged on Thursday that the security cover of Chief Minister has been scaled down, a charge denied by the Union Home Ministry.

"The development at the behest of the BJP leadership has come two days after the Aam Aadmi Party's impressive performance in the Gujarat civic body polls," a source claimed.

The number of commandos of the Delhi Police in Kejriwal's security has now been reduced from six to two, the sources alleged.

However, Home Ministry officials said no such decision has been taken by it.

The AAP won 27 seats in the municipal polls in Gujarat's Surat, where the party convener will participate in a roadshow on Friday.

