DU exams 2020 cancelled over lockdown; here's how students will be assessed

exams 2020: Attention, DU students! will not hold semester exams for second and fourth-semester students of undergraduate programmes. The decision was taken "in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic". Given the situation, holding pen-and-paper semester exams is "not feasible", says the notification issued on June 4. Instead, as a one-time measure, an "alternative mode of grading" will be adopted.

Here's what students must know

DU 2nd, 4th semester students

First-year and second-year students who have to give 2nd and 4th semester exam will be spared DU online exams planned for the final-year. Instead, as a one-time measure, an 'alternative mode of grading' will be adopted as per composite format for calculating the same for the Intermediate semester/term/year students for academic session 2019-2020 so that students of the university can take their career forward.

What is the alternative mode of grading for results?

The grading “could be composite of 50% marks on the basis of the pattern of internal evaluation or assignment” based evaluation adopted by the university / colleges/ faculty/ centre wherever applicable”. The remaining 50% and the marks will be awarded on the basis of performance in just the previous semester, term or year.

Students enrolled in DU’s School of Open Learning, or SOL, and classes held by the Non-Collegiate Women’s Board, or NCWEB, will also be similarly graded and promoted. However, final-year students and ex-students will still have to write the online open book exams.

Students in an intermediate semester, term or year with no previous record of performance -- first-year students, for example -- “shall be graded on the basis of 100% assignment based evaluation”.

DU online exams

According to reports, a new situation had arisen at Delhi University wherein students of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Day) have been marked absent for a core paper of Economics Honors. A few students appeared for the improvement examination of ‘Mathematical Methods for Economics I’ for Semester 01 in December 2019 and have been marked with the grade letter AB in this core paper.

At Kirori Mal College, students allege that the entire batch of 2nd year of BSc Physical Science had been marked absent in a core paper of ‘Solutions, Phase Equilibria, Conductance, Electrochemistry & Functional Group Organic Chemistry II’ in Semester 3. This paper was conducted on November 29, 2019 at the college. However, no other college has complained of such a grave error in this course, reported DU Express.