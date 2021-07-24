Disaster management to be compulsory subject in colleges in Odisha

-
ALSO READ
Goa mulls 3 options on 12th boards, CM Sawant says decision today
10,644 villages, 7.5 mn people affected due to Cyclone Yaas in Odisha
JNU entrance exam will be conducted whenever it is safe for students: VC
Efforts on to ensure more Indian institutions scale global excellence: PM
Enrolment of female students lowest in institutes of national importance
-
A course on disaster management will be taught as a compulsory subject during the first year at colleges in Odisha, the state's Higher Education minister Arun Sahoo said.
The move comes after the Odisha government had decided on May 29 to include disaster and pandemic management in high school and college curricula.
"Odisha State Higher Education Council has prepared a new course Environmental Studies and Disaster Management for +3 (Plus III) 1st year arts, science and commerce students from this year as (a) compulsory subject," the higher education minister tweeted on Friday.
Sahoo said the course was prepared in accordance with the cabinet decision on May 29 and direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
The cabinet had said everyone in the state should be well prepared to face the challenges posed by disasters, such as frequent cyclones and also the coronavirus pandemic.
Cyclone Yaas had left a trail of devastation in the state on May 26, bringing heavy rain, damaging houses, destroying farmlands and disrupting the electrical network.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor