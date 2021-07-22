Himachal Pradesh to open schools from Class 10 to 12 on Aug 2

-
The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday decided to open schools, comprising residential and partially residential schools, from Class 10 to 12 from August 2, while adhering to the Covid- 19 precautions.
Students of Class 5 and 8 would be allowed to visit schools to clear doubts from the same date.
It was decided that the coaching, tuition and training institutions would also be allowed to function from July 26, while research scholars would be allowed to attend universities as per the dates to be notified by the authorities.
The Cabinet also decided to open three sub-divisional offices (Civil) at Nirmand in Kullu district and at Jubbal and Kotkhai in Shimla district to facilitate the locals.
It also gave its nod to open new development block at Tirlodhar in Sirmaur district by reorganisation of the development block of Paonta Sahib to facilitate the people of the area.
It gave consent to open new development block at Shegli in Mandi district by reorganizing the Sundernagar and Balh development blocks.
It approved 100 posts of junior office assistant (information technology) in the state Secretariat here through direct recruitment.
