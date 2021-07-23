CISCE to announce class 10, 12 results on Saturday: Board Secretary

-
The CISCE will announce results for class 10 and 12 on Saturday, board Secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Friday.
"The results of the class 10 and class 12 examinations will be declared on Saturday, July 24, at 3 pm," Arathoon said.
The board had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.
The result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.
