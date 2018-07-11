DU 5th cut-off list 2018 out, know about Delhi University admission process

Delhi University on Wednesday issued its fifth cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate courses on its official website ---www.

The admission process will begin on Thursday and will continue till Saturday.

Around 50,000 out of 56,000 Delhi University's undergraduate seats have already been filled up across 60+ colleges in the 2018 admission year.

In the fifth list, very few major colleges issued cut-off for courses such as English, Economics, and B.A. For English (Hons), Miranda House is offering 96.25, whereas Hans Raj College is asking for 95.5.

Economic (Hons) aspirants can try looking at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Ramjas College, Sri Venkateswara and Kamla Nehru among other few who are still offering seats for the course.

A dozen colleges have closed admissions for BCom (Hons) after the first two cut-offs. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), which teaches only two courses (Economics and B.com Honours), closed admission in both after the second cut-off.

Meanwhile, The Delhi College of Arts and Commerce is offering BCom (Hons) at 95 per cent.

Most of the science courses have been closed. Only a few colleges are offering popular subjects such as Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry.

Ramjas College is offering Physics at 96, while Acharya Narendra Dev College asked 93.5 for Mathematics course.



Documents verification and admission approval will be done between 9.30 am to 1.30 pm for regular shift colleges and 4 pm to 7 pm for evening shift colleges.

The university has, for now, announced a total of five cut-off lists.

Students can access Delhi University's website to check the fifth cut-off list by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to www. or click here

Step 2: Tap on "Undergraduate Admission" .

Step 3: In the right side of the given page, click for "Arts & Commerce Cut off " or "Science Cut Off "

Step 4: After this, the cut-off list will be provided in PDF format for the candidates to check.

Important dates to remember for Delhi University Admissions:

Notification of first cut-off marks list by the colleges: June 19, 2018

Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee: June 19-21, 2018

Notification of second cut-off marks list by the colleges: June 25, 2018

Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee: June 25-27, 2018

Notification of third cut-off marks list by the colleges: June 30, 2018

Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee: June 30– July 3, 2018

Notification of fourth cut-off marks list by the colleges: July 6, 2018

Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee: July 6-9, 2018

Notification of fifth cut-off marks list by the colleges: July 12, 2018

Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee: July 12-14, 2018

Commencement of classes: July 20, 2018

Closing date of admission: August 16, 2018

According to university officials, the admission tally crossed the 50,000 mark on the last day of fourth cut-off admissions.

The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7.

Reminder: Candidates must see that the details mentioned in their admission form match their official documents.

Stay alert for more DU updates on its official website www.