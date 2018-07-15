DU admission 2018: 6th cut-off list on Wednesday; special drive from Monday

Delhi University is expected to issue its sixth cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate courses on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the university.

Before announcement of the previous cut-off list, around 50,000 out of 56,000 Delhi University's undergraduate seats were already filled up across 60+ colleges in the 2018 admission year.

In the fifth list, very few major colleges issued cut-off for courses such as English, Economics, and BA For English (Hons), Miranda House is offering 96.25, whereas Hans Raj College is asking for 95.5.

However, the announcement of sixth cut-off list release date indicates that some seats are still vacant. Colleges with vacant seats are likely to announce a reduced cut-off in the sixth list to fill up their seats.

The University also announced the schedule for a special drive for UG Admissions on Saturday.

The drive, set to be held on Monday and Tuesday, will help aspirants “who inadvertently missed to apply in respective categories” make the required changes.

According to the statement, students who will make rectifications would be considered for admissions under the sixth cut-off.

The drive will also provide another opportunity to eligible applicants who could not seek admission or had canceled their admission during any of the preceding cut-offs for any reason till 4th cut-off.



Registered women applicants who are residents of NCT Delhi and failed to apply for admission in NCWEB will also be provided another opportunity.

“Such applicants will be admitted to NCWEB if they meet any of the preceding cutoffs, provided the availability of seats," the release stated.