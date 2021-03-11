EC allows Kerala to postpone class 10, 12 exams; to be held from April 8-30

-
ALSO READ
Kerala election 2021 on April 6; counting on May 2: All you need to know
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
Kerala polls: 395 local bodies in 5 districts set to vote in 1st phase
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to lead BJP in Kerala polls, is party's CM face
EC announces election schedule for five states: Here are the key dates
-
The Election Commission
of India on Thursday permitted the Kerala government to postpone the 10th and 12th standard school examinations to April 8, in view of the state assembly polls scheduled to be held on April 6.
The state had sought postponement of the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) and Higher Secondary school examinations, which were to commence from March 17, as teachers had been put on poll duty and classrooms were to be used for polling purposes.
The LDF government had shot off a letter seeking postponement of the examinations to the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, who forwarded it to the EC for approval.
The examinations, which were slated from March 17 earlier, will be held from April 8 to 30 following the EC permission, government sources said.
Some left teachers' organisations had sought postponement of the examinations while the opposition was against it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor