EC allows Kerala to postpone class 10, 12 exams; to be held from April 8-30

The Election Commission



of India on Thursday permitted the government to postpone the 10th and 12th standard school examinations to April 8, in view of the state assembly polls scheduled to be held on April 6.

The state had sought postponement of the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) and Higher Secondary school examinations, which were to commence from March 17, as teachers had been put on poll duty and classrooms were to be used for polling purposes.

The LDF government had shot off a letter seeking postponement of the examinations to the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, who forwarded it to the EC for approval.

The examinations, which were slated from March 17 earlier, will be held from April 8 to 30 following the EC permission, government sources said.

Some left teachers' organisations had sought postponement of the examinations while the opposition was against it.

