CISCE revises exam schedule for class 10, 12, no exams on May 13, 15

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) on Monday revised the exam schedule for classes 10 and 12, rescheduling a few subjects, officials said.
As per the ICSE (class 10) revised timetable, no exams have been scheduled on May 13 and May 15 due to "unavoidable circumstances".
The class 10 Economics (Group II Elective) exam, which was earlier scheduled for May 13, will now be held on May 4. Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting) exam, which was scheduled for May 15, has been rescheduled to May 22. Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) and Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) will be conducted on May 29 and June 5 respectively.
As per the ISC (Class XII) revised timetable, no examinations have been scheduled on May 13, 15, and June 12, 2021, subsequently some changes have been made in the timetable.
"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16," said Gerry Arathoon, CICSE's Chief Executive and Secretary.
"The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July. The results will not be available from office of council in New Delhi and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents or guardians," he added.
Usually, the CICSE board exams are conducted in February-March. However, the exams have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts board exams around the same time every year, has also deferred its exams to May-June this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
