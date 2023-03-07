FET 2022 result to release today at natboard.edu.in, check details inside

The official schedule indicates that the (Fellowship Entrance Examination) FET 2022 Result will likely be released today, March 7, 2023, by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Once delivered, competitors will be able to look at the NBE FET 2022 results on the official website (natboard.edu.in). By entering their login information, they can access the result.

On February 28, 2023, the authorities were about to announce the FET 2022 Result. However, the dates were later postponed. By today, the NBE FET 2022 Result should be available. Up-and-comers can look at the moves toward downloading the NBE FET 2022 result here.

FET Result 2022: Downloading procedure

Reach to the official website, natboard.edu.in

Select FET from the examination section

Click the NBE FET 2022 result link now

Enter the login information

The FET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

Review and download the scorecard; print it out for later reference.

FET Result 2022: Selection procedure

Admission to the fellowship program will be based on centralised merit-based counselling, and the entrance test will be used to select participants. At the conclusion of the training, the trainee will take an examination, keep a performance record book, and follow a structured training program.

Students will be recognized as Fellow of the National Board (FNB) or Fellow of the National Board - Post Doctoral (FNB-PD) if they pass the Fellowship Exit Examination.