Gehlot govt sanctions Rs 13.10 crore for smart classes in 500 madrasas

Raj govt approves Rs 36 crore for digital libraries in 344 govt-run schools
The Ashok Gehlot government on Wednesday allotted Rs 13.10 crore to ensure that 500 madrasas of the state, approved by state Madarsa Board, have smart classrooms

IANS  |  Jaipur 

The Ashok Gehlot government on Wednesday allotted Rs 13.10 crore to ensure that 500 madrasas of the state, approved by state Madarsa Board, have smart classrooms.

As per officials, funds worth Rs 2.62 lakh will be spent to set up smart classrooms in each madrasa.

While addressing state budget 2022-23, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced plans to set up smart classrooms in registered madrasas of the state.

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 18:46 IST

