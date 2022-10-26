Gehlot govt sanctions Rs 13.10 crore for smart classes in 500 madrasas

The government on Wednesday allotted Rs 13.10 crore to ensure that 500 madrasas of the state, approved by state Madarsa Board, have smart classrooms.

As per officials, funds worth Rs 2.62 lakh will be spent to set up smart classrooms in each madrasa.

While addressing state budget 2022-23, Chief Minister had announced plans to set up smart classrooms in registered madrasas of the state.

