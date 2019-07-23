GMCH counselling 2019 today for MBBS admission: Know important instructions

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh, will conduct its first counselling for admission to its course under state-quota seats.

The counselling was scheduled in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court. Last week, the apex court had set aside the July 4 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had directed the Union Territory (UT) Administration to implement the condition of passing Classes X, XI and XII from the city for admission to the course at the GMCH-32 under the UT quota.

The Supreme Court direction made those who had passed Class XII from the city eligible for admission to the GMCH under the state quota this year. The Court upheld the criteria prescribed by the UT Administration for admission in the current academic session. The councelling will be held for the 85 per cent seats under the state quota. The remaining 15 per cent seats have already been filled under national counselling.

Candidates, please note: GMCH has stated that admission of any candidate whose affidavit is found to be fake is liable to cancellation.

In a notice, the GMHC stated: “If at a later stage, it is revealed that the candidate has given a false affidavit/undertaking, the admission of the candidate is liable to be cancelled.”

A group of parents demanding postponing of the counselling scheduled for Tuesday said they had given a list of candidates whose names had figured in counselling lists of other states as well as that of Chandigarh.

“We have provided the GMCH authorities a list of nine candidates who have applied in Chandigarh as well as in other states under the state quota,” a parent said.

The GMCH on Sunday rejected the application of nearly 25 candidates who had either applied in other states or did not submit clarification despite several reminders.