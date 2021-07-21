Haryana govt to reduce 30% syllabus for classes 10, 12 for 2021-22 session

-
Haryana government has decided to reduce 30 per cent syllabus for secondary and senior secondary classes for the academic session 2021-22.
The new syllabus is available on the official website of the board. Giving this information, Board President, Prof. Jagbir Singh said that this year also the syllabus of both the above classes has been reduced by 30 per cent.
He said that this decision has been taken as the schools could not open due to the corona pandemic and school education has been disrupted.
Notably, like the CBSE Board last year, the Board of School Education, Haryana has also reduced the syllabus of secondary and senior secondary classes by 30 per cent due to the COVID-19.
The school principals and students can download the new uploaded syllabus and ensure to prepare for the examinations according to the reduced syllabus.
