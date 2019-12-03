How Indian business schools can become world-class education institutions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the BRICS summit, reiterated that India aims to become a US$ 5 trillion economy by 2024.

The finance minister while delivering a lecture at the Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs stated that this target was “challenging” but “realisable”. Currently, we are a US$ 2.7 trillion economy and it is amply clear that significant structural reforms need to be undertaken on a war footing with an open mind to break certain regulatory and bureaucratic “roofs and walls” to reach there ...